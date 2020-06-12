Windows Shot Out of Cabin; Shoplifter caught

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 56 calls for service over the 24 hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Friday morning. County ambulances were dispatched 16 times and there were three fire calls. One individual was booked into the detention center which today has an inmate population it is responsible for of 112 persons. There were no county arrests.

Items of note from the call blotter include.

The owner of a cabin near Dubois called to report windows there were shot out sometime over the last month since the last time they were there. The complaint said the damage was caused by BBs.

The Kinnear Store apprehended a shoplifter and detained her until deputies arrived.

An ATV was reported stolen from a residence on West Second Street in Shoshoni.