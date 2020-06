Of the 166 student-athletes and staff members who underwent the COVID-19 testing process, not one came back positive. The tests were administered on May 27 and June 4.

The UW Athletics Department is partnering with Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie to coordinate testing via nasopharyngeal swab. In addition, symptom and temperature checks are conducted on all student-athletes before they participate in supervised summer strength and conditioning workouts.