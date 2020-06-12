Jul 12, 1935 – Jun 10, 2020

Thelma Dewey, 84, of Riverton, WY passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton. The wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 397 Left Hand Ditch Road. A graveside mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery with Father Jim Heiser officiating.

Thelma Joan Geboe was born on July 12, 1935 in Fort Washakie, WY to Robert Clifford Geboe, Sr. and Emily Wolf (Whiteplume) Geboe. She grew up in the Arapaho area and attended the St. Stephen’s Boarding School. Thelma lived in the Arapaho area all her life.

She was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Thelma married Linus Dewey and together they raised nine children. He passed in 1987.

She was a cook for St. Stephen’s School and the Black Coal Senior Center.

Thelma loved to cook, work in her yard, attended Pow-wows, and most of all being with her family.

She is survived by her children, Shelia (Scott) Dewey, Jerry Dewey, Sherri (Mike) Duran, David (Irene) Dewey, and Caroline Dewey; cousin, Dorothy Gambler; sister, Violet Carlson; grandchildren, Sharyl Gambler, Missy Gambler, LaDonna Dewey, Jeremy Dewey, Patrick Dewey, Dominic Duran, Chasity Duran, Ashlyn Jenkins, Thurlo Jenkins, Jr., Danny Ortiz, Sr., Kimberly Potter, Kristy Potter, and Katera Jenkins; great grandchildren, Jalissa Jorgenson, Atavia Smith, Jamie Smith, Darrel Smith, III, Darious Tillman, Brody House, Dredyn Duran, Tristan Ortiz, Asia Ortiz, Danny Ortiz, Jr., Aurora Ortiz, Brayden Ortiz, Zayden Jenkins, Thurlo Jenkins, III, Jace Jenkins, Jaxson Jenkins, Noah Jenkins, Queyla Dewey, Quintana Dewey, David Dewey, Rhomyn Dewey, Heieihin Dewey Elianna Duran, Tazlynn Jenkins, Tyrone SunRhodes, Tylence SunRhodes, Taylor SunRhodes, Tiarah Williams, Krista Ladeaux, Kaniyah Potter, Xavia Potter and Treyson Jenkins; nieces, Carla Geboe and Jacqueline White: nephew, Michael Geboe; and special friends Bruce and Carolynn Hagstrom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and husband; brothers, Robert Clifford Geboe, Jr. and Eli Geboe; sons, Pat Dewey, Paul Dewey, and Phillip Dewey; daughter, Abby Dewey; granddaughter, Megan Dewey; great grandson, Robert Juilana Lee; great granddaughter, Angel Smith; and nephew, Robert Clifford Geboe, III.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.