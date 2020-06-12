Stolen Vehicles; ID Theft; Vehicle crashed into building

Riverton Police responded to 49 calls for service. Items of note from the call log include:

A driver who was speeding through the construction zone on West Main and who reportedly cut off other vehicles was contacted and warned.

Police received a report of a mountain lion in Riverton near the 400 block of West Washington. Police were unable to locate the cat.

A Riverton resident reported her named was used on a fraudulent filing for unemployment benefits. A report was taken.

A resident in the 500 block of East Washington called to report they had video of a bicycle theft from their porch. The video was dropped off at the Police Station.

A report is pending on a call informing police that a child had fallen outside and was bleeding from legs and feet. The call was interrupted.

A report was taken on a domestic abuse incident that occurred in the 1200 block of East Adams.

A white 2011 Cadillac SRx4 was reported stolen from an address at an apartment building in the 1400 block of West Park

Chopstix Asian Bistro reported a vehicle crashed into their building at 824 North Federal at 6:18 p.m. A report is pending.

A white 2014 Jeep Patriot was reported stolen from the 800 block of North Broadway

Arrests/Citations

A 29-year-old female from Riverton was issued a Citation for having a Dog At Large.

Vernon Manderson, 48, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Leandra Eagle, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law