South Pass End of Loop Road Closing: Road Maintenance

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will temporarily close Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, from South Pass to Worthen Meadow upon the start of road work, which will likely be sometime next week. Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will close for approximately two weeks to allow for the completion of road maintenance.

“Depending upon weather, we anticipate this Federal Highway Administration funded road work to be completed within the next few weeks,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht. “We appreciate the public’s patience while we work diligently with our partners to ensure this project can be completed quickly.”

While the middle portion of the Loop Road is closed, please use caution while traveling other portions of the motorized system on the Washakie Ranger District. Please heed all posted warning signs and assess conditions, using extra caution as you travel roads that go through potentially wet areas, such as meadows.