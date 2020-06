Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper sentenced Lawrence Saunders, Sr. a/k/a Larry Saunders, 68, of Riverton on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 for two counts of abusive sexual contact.

Saunders was arrested in Lander. He received thirty months of imprisonment, to be followed by one hundred twenty months of supervised release. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.