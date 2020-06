The Lander City Council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm, at Lander City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street, Lander, Wyoming, for the purpose of its Budget Hearing for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

The council will also act on two resolutions and authorize the mayor to sign a contract for a hanger purchase at Hunt Field Airport. Resolutions 1177 – Appropriations

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom