Lancaster Steps Aside as FCSD#25 Trustee, is Moving

This week’s Riverton School Board meeting meeting was also the last meeting for board chair Becky Lancaster who announced her resignation because she is moving out of state. She was presented with the gavel she has used as chairman, plus a plaque and the praise of Superintendent Snyder and her fellow board members.

Lancaster thanked her fellow board members and Superintendent Terry Snyder. She said she has enjoyed the graduation ceremonies and handing out diplomas to the students. She also said she wished she had the words to express here appreciation to everyone. She said her time on the board, and as its chair, is something she would always cherish. She said her best memory of serving is that the board and administration quote is all about the kids. there are no egos, no personality clashes it’s about the kids.”