First Grants to Businesses issued by State of Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon announced that the first grant payments to Wyoming small business owners who applied for COVID-19 mitigation assistance have been issued.



The payments are posted on the WyOpen.gov website created by State Auditor Kristi Racines to provide the public with easy access to state of Wyoming expenditures.



“I’m glad to report that the state has begun issuing these payments,” Governor Gordon said. “I want to thank both the Wyoming Business Council for their expeditious work in standing up this program, and the Auditor for her support of our desire for transparency.”

Eight businesses have received nearly $150,000 in grant payments to date. An additional $2,661,158 in payments have been approved.



The Business Interruption Stipend is a $50 million program created by the Wyoming Legislature and funded by the federal CARES Act. It is designed to provide grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses with up to 50 employees and headquartered in, or operating principally in, Wyoming.



Wyoming businesses can still apply for grants through the program. For more information regarding eligibility, or to apply, visit wyobizrelief.org.



The Wyoming Business Council is creating rules and administering the three Wyoming Business Relief programs developed by the Legislature during its May 15-16 special session. A grant program for businesses with 100 or fewer employees, as well as a reimbursement program for coronavirus-related health and safety expenses incurred by businesses of all sizes are expected to launch in early July. Eligible businesses will be allowed to apply for more than one grant program.



“The Business Council is proud to execute the grant programs, and is grateful to the Secretary of State’s and Auditor’s offices for their assistance in creating a secure application and smooth payment processes in a short amount of time,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “It’s a thrill to see the result: Money being delivered to Wyoming businesses so they can continue to operate and employ people.