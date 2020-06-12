Final H.S. Commencement ceremonies start tonight

Pathfinder, Lander Valley, Wyoming Indian and Wind River High Schools will have their high school graduation ceremonies starting tonight, Saturday and Sundaty. Pathfinder’s is tonight, Wyoming Indian’s on Saturday and Lander Valley and Wind River’s on Sunday.

The dates were set for the second week in June in hopes a traditional graduation ceremony indoors could be held, but the threat of the Coronavirus remains, which will limit the number of people who can attend, socially distanced, of course.

Pathfinder High School, Lander, will be at 6 p.m. tonight at the Bill Bush Memorial Stadium at 350 Baldwin Creek Road.

Wyoming Indian’s graduation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on the Wind River Radio Network on 93.1 with a livestream on Wyotoday.com.

Lander Valley’s graduation is set for 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Bill Bush Memorial Stadium adjacent to the high school at 350 Baldwin Creek Road.

Wind River High’s commencement ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 14th in front of the school and will also be broadcast live on the Wind River Radio Network and live streamed on Wyotoday.com