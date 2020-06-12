Baseball items stolen; Fawn caught in Fence

Lander Police responded to 20 calls for service on Thursday. Item of note from the call blotter include:

We’re a long way from Christmas but Scrooge hit the Lander Baseball Fields at City Park on Thursday when an unknown suspect stole a bag full of baseball equipment that was next to one of the fields.

A fawn was reportedly stuck in a fence with its mother nearby on the 600 block of Popo Agie Street. The young deer apparently freed itself as it was not to be found when police responded.

Arrests/Citations

Wendy Johnson, 63, Pendelton, OR, Cited. Obedience to traffic control device.

Michael Vigil, 35, Lander, Cited. Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.