Arapahoe Charter Graduated Nine Students today

It was a beautiful sunny day with just a slight breeze and a day that Fremont County School District #38’s Charter High School at Arapahoe graduated the Class of 2020.

It was also a day that the district announced an honor for a long time language and culture teacher who recently passed, Lucy Willow, her Arapaho name “Singing Grass.” In her honor the school will present an annual Memorial Scholarship. Just two years ago, Superintendent Roy Brown said the school conferred upon Willow a high school diploma, which he said she had longed for over the decades.

The Student of the Year was announced at the ceremony with the honor going to Wynette Bell. Bell was also the recipient of the First Lucy Willow Memorial Scholarship.

ACHS Graduates are: Amarah Arthur, Wynnette Bell, Antonia Blackburn, Avery Galloway,Braden Monroe, Travis Oldman,Joseph Pogoree, Briana RedHead and Skyrae Redman.

The Commencement speaker was a graduate of Arapahoe Elementary School who went on to high school in Lander and then just finished an exemplary college career at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. Cooxooeii Black urged the graduates to be like a mustard seed, the smallest of seeds on the planet. He told the graduates to keep growing and growing like the mustard seed, which eventually turns into a tree 26 feet tall and 20 feet wide. He urged them to avoid “weeds” which could smother their growth but instead to remain strong and focused on whatever path they choose so in future years, new generations would look up to their success in life and choose to follow in their paths.