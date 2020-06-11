No New local Coronavirus infections in past three days

Thursday’s Covid-19 infection report from the Wyoming Department of Health indicates no new Coronavirus cases in Fremont County in the past three days.

As of Wednesday evening, Fremont County had 264 cases of the disease with 32 probable. There have been nine deaths locally related to the virus. A total of 218 individuals have recovered from the virus

in Hot Springs County, the case count stands at nine confirmed cases and three probable with 12 people recovered.

In Washakie County, there are 34 confirmed cases with five probable cases and three deaths. Twenty-one patients have recovred.