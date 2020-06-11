Jackson Hospital Awarded Telehealth funding from FCC

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau today approved an additional 67 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use this $20.18 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved funding for 305 health care providers in 42 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $104.98 million in funding.

Among the awardees was:

St. John’s Health, in Jackson, Wyoming, was awarded $57,499 for a telehealth platform subscription, network upgrades, laptop computers, tablets, and videoconferencing equipment so medical staff can connect with greater numbers of patients at home or in remote clinics, limiting unnecessary travel and reducing potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.