Lander Zoning Discussion Postponed due to Video problems at City Hall

Last night’s planned discussion on Zoning code changes in Lander was postponed after technical difficulties did allow those on-line to participate.

Assistant Mayor Rajean Strube Fossen issued the following statement this morning from city hall:

“We apologize for the virtual meeting difficulties at last night’s Council meeting. With the split crowd of attendees both in person and virtual, we could not overcome all the logistical problems. The meeting will be rescheduled to July 14th, 6:00 pm at a place to be determined. We will wait for the Governor’s new orders on large gatherings before the location is set.

Rest assured that your comments will be considered prior to the next interaction of the code changes. Suggested solutions are always welcome. Please continue your conversation with the City and the Planning Commission by contacting me with any additional questions and comments,” she wrote.