Ibach to Replace Flanagan as Assistant Superintendent

The Riverton School Board voted Tuesday night to offer a contract to Jodi Ibach as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent replacing Joanne Andre-Flanagan, who is moving up to the top spot. Ibach, it was noted grew up in Riverton and is a RHS graduate. She has a diverse administrative background in education and has been serving as the principal at Buffalo High School in Johnson County.

Superintendent Terry Snyder said Ibach emerged from a candidate pool of 17 applicants. A 20-member interview team from across the district narrowed the field to five candidates and then the names of four finalists were submitted for final interviews to incoming Superintendent Joanne Andre-Flanagan.

Snyder said the skill sets of each candidate were matched against the job description and Flanagan chose the candidate whom she thought was best able to build and enhance the quality of the administrative team. School Board member Jeremy Hernandez, who complained last month that he had wanted to be a part of the selection process and said he did not receive enough information on the candidate. As a result, he said he was not satisfied with Snyder’s explanation and voted no on the motion. He was the only dissenter.

Board attorney Joel Vincent, who participated via Zoom video conferencing, told Hernandez that the procedure for the staff and administration doing the background work on a candidate shields the board members from liability in case there is litigation over something that was done or not done or was or wasn’t said to a candidate.

The board also approved the appointment of Tyler Jordan as the new Assistant Principal at Riverton Middle School. That vote was unanimous.