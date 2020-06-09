What’s On Tuesday: Zoning; Budgets; New Assist. Supt.; & Covid-19 Screenings on WRIR

Today:

• The Lander City Council tonight will conduct a public hearing on a proposal to amend Title 4, zoning in the city, of the city’s Code Book. A new city clerk will also be appointed tonight at the 6 p.m. meeting after the resignation of Sarah Edlund. Other business includes an application for a Transportation Alternative Program for Safe Routes to Schools improvements, and a proposal to allow open containers in the city on July 4th.

• The Riverton City Council tonight will hold a special meeting for adoption of its proposed budget of $26.687 million dollars. Development of the FY 2021 City of Riverton Annual Budget began in March. Since that time, multiple meetings and extensive analysis have led to the proposed budget. Of this $10,839,036 is from capital expenditures, The General fund accounts for 44% of the total FY 2021 budget with the remaining 56% being derived from the other City funds. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Riverton City Hall.

• Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan, the incoming superintendent of Fremont County School District #25, is recommending Jodi Ibach to be the district’s new Assistant Superintendent for the 2020/2021 School year. The Riverton School Board will act on the recommendation at its regular meeting tonight at the Central Office, 7 p.m. According to Andre-Flanagan’s recommendation, “Jodi has 13 years of experience teaching Special Education at the Elementary and High School levels. She was also a teacher and then the Director of a Virtual Academy for three years, and most recently was the High School Principal at Johnson County School District #1 (Buffalo, WY). Additionally, a district interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Tyler Jordan as an Riverton Middle School Assistant Principal.

• The Wind River Family and Community Health Centers and the Northern Arapaho Business Council is reminding all Northern Arapaho Tribal members and Ceremonial Tribal Elders that upcoming Tribal ceremonies will be planned as safely as possible. The primary focus will be protecting the Ceremonial Elders in this time of Covid-19. All t hose who are planning on participating in cutting poles for the Sundance Lodge, those who are preparing food and other services are required to test for Covid-19 from now through June 17th.

• Chip sealing will begin today on the new passing lanes just paved last fall between Riverton and Hudson. The new asphalt leading into Hudson will also be chipped.

• The Wyoming Indian Schools Grag and Go lunch is back. All Wyoming Indian Students up to age 18 can pick up their lunches from 11 to 1 at the WIHS Parking lot at Ethete, Monday through Friday through June 26th.

Upcoming:

• The City of Riverton will be hosting a live Public Meeting in regards to the upcoming reconstruction on E. Sunset and Maple Lane. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 6:30 pm. While City Hall is open to the public, we encourage you to view the meeting via YouTube as there is limited room for residents to attend. Please feel free to ask questions by emailing public.meeting@rivertonwy.gov. We will address questions and comments live in the meeting. ((The YouTube link for the meeting is: https://youtu.be/md1fOL68RwE and will be posted again on Thursday afternoon / evening.))

• The Eastern Shoshone General Council meeting scheduled for Saturday June 13 has been cancelled as the threat of Covid-19 remains present on the Wind River Reservation according to the Eastern Shoshone Business Council. The ESBC will also continue to follow the Stay At Home order issued May 19th and the Tribal Court Order April 1st ordering all residents of the Resrvation to Stay at Home as a curfew was reinstated.