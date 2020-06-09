Jan 9, 1988 – Jun 8, 2020

Graveside services for Stephanie Ramona C’Bearing, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 612 W. Fremont Ave the evening of Wednesday, June 10th.

Stephanie passed away the morning of June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 9, 1988, in Riverton, Wyoming daughter of Garrett Revere and Shirley Buckman.

Stephanie enjoyed watching movies and driving around listening to music as well as attending Pow Wows and Sundance. She worked at Rosses Clothing in Billings, MT and Kentucky Fried Chicken in Riverton.

She married Preston James Lee on December 6, 2019.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley D. Buckman; father, Garrett Revere; children, Tiera Marie C’Bearing and Wendall Moss, Jr.; sisters, Margaret E. C’Bearing and Patricia L C’Bearing of Denver, CO; brother, Craig C’Bearing; aunt, Cora Addison; uncle, Melvin Littleshield, Sr., John Bushyhead, Sr. and Stanford Bushyhead; the families of Goodman, Littleshield, Addison, Gardner, Fox, Hanway, Bushyhead and Dewey.

She was preceded in death by her son, Eli Jovani C’Bearing; father who raised her, Linus C’Bearing; aunt, Margaret C’Bearing Littleshield, Ramona White, Betty Addison; sister, Michelle Littleshield; brothers, Cameron C’Bearing, William C’Bearing and Melvin Littleshield, Jr.; grandparents, William and Elizabeth Goodman-C’Bearing and Patricia Washington; great grandpa, Anthony Iron; aunts and uncles, John and Donna Goodman, George Buckman and Teddy Washington.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.