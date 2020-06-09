St. Archives reopened today

The Wyoming State Archives has announced it has re-opened to in-person visitors at 8:30 a.m. this morning, June 9th.

The State Archives has provided most of their usual services via phone and email since closing to visitors in late March. With enhanced health and safety provisions now in place, the staff and the general public may safely return to the reference room to use the collections.

The State Archives welcomes members of the general public, as well as government staff, to contact or visit us. Whether you are looking for a school transcript, a historic photograph, family history, a divorce record – or just want to explore the amazing history of our state – we are here to help. The reading room is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne, across the lobby from the State Museum.

Remote research assistance is available by phone at 307-777-7826 or email at wyarchive@wyo.gov.or online at wyarchives.gov.

The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages, and preserves Wyoming state public records of long term administrative, legal, and historical value. These records document the history of our state and the activities of Wyoming’s government offices.

The Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to an understanding of the state’s history. Records Management staff provide assistance to state and local government agencies for the efficient and economical management of records. The State Imaging Center provides digitization of public records for preservation, access, and space saving purposes.

For further information please contact Kathy Marquis, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions (307-777-8691 or Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov).