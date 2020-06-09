Sgt. Komrs moving to DCI, was feted at council meeting

The City Council of Riverton, Mayor Richard Gard and Police Chief Eric Murphy and members of the RPD thanked Sgt. Scott Komrs for his service to the city on the occasion of his retirement. It will not be a retirement, per se, as he is moving on the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation to continue his law enforcement career.

At his “going away” ceremony at last week’s council meeting, Komrs was presented with a pocket watch from the city and a plaque from the RPD.

Murphy noted that Komrs was with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office starting in 1990, he moved to the RPD in 1999 and, as a city officer, served the police department as a canine officer, field training officer, detective, taser instructor, active shooter instructor, and, in 2005 was named a sergeant and team leader for the department’s Special Response Team. He served, in total, 30 years at the RPD.

Chief Murphy, citing Komrs’ various positions, choked up at one point, noting that Komrs was a personal friend. What the Chief didn’t mention was that Komrs also cut the chief’s hair, and had been doing so for many years.

Other officers who stepped forward to say a few words in Komrs honor included Amy Fyler, Charlie Marshall, dispatcher Ann Metzler and Airport Police Operations Officer Milan Vinich. Each said they appreciated his long service to the department and working with him.

Marshall said Komrs was a friend and great leader for the community and called him a brother.

Metzler said it was an honor and privilege to service with him and called him a good man and a man with integrity.

Fyler told a story about Komrs and the sergeant examination experience and Vinich, who retired from the RPD and joined the Airport force 12 years ago, said he has spent 20 years in uniform with Komrs and sincerely appreciated his service.

Mayor Richard Gard said he grew up with Komrs in the Logan Park neighborhood and that is has been a pleasure working with him over the years. “You’ve done really good service to the city,” Gard said. “I understand how vital our police are to the community and keeping us safe. Thanks for what you do,” he said.

Komrs did not speak at the ceremony, except to say thank you to everyone in the room.