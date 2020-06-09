MOU Signed to Advance Carbon Capture Technology

The State of Wyoming, Japan Coal Energy Center (JCOAL) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance a Carbon Capture test project to be conducted at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette.

The MOU signals Wyoming’s intent to work with JCOAL and KHI on a joint project to test their novel solid sorbent capture technology at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC). KHI has been in the planning and design phases for this test since 2018, which included multiple trips to Wyoming. The project is now moving into the construction phase, with KHI expected to be onsite at the ITC in 2021.

The State of Wyoming and JCOAL have been working together since 2016, when former Wyoming Governor Matt Mead and Osamu Tsukamoto, President of JCOAL, signed an initial MOU committing to cooperation in coal research and development of technologies and coal trade.

JCOAL operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and is supported by more than 120 member coal-related businesses, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Nippon Steel and Toshiba. The organization works to promote overall coal activities, from coal mining to the field of coal utilization, toward a stable energy supply, sustainable economic growth and the reduction of the global environment emissions.