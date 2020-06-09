Cowboy Capsule features Cowboys win over No. 5 SDSU in 2014

The Cowboy Capsule” for this week will feature a rebroadcast of Wyoming Cowboy basketball’s win over No. 5 San Diego State in 2014. It was Wyoming’s first win against a top-five opponent since 1998 braking SDSU’s 20-game winning streak The television rebroadcast will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.

Guard Riley Grabau posted 17 points and forward Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 14 to guide the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team to a thrilling 68-62 upset. The Pokes led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, thanks to multiple dunks from Nance and fellow forward Derek Cooke Jr., but the Aztecs refused to go quietly. SDSU cut the lead to single digits with just over four minutes remaining and clawed within four points with 40 seconds left. A free throw from guard Nathan Sobey and one from guard Jerron Granberry would be the only points scored the rest of the game, as the Cowboys held the Aztecs off the scoreboard to pull the upset.



Former Cowboy forward Derek Cooke, Jr. and former guard and current staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast to share their memories of that game with fans.