Aerial View of West Main & Major Intersection Project

Article Updated: June 9, 2020
West Main and Major Intersection project site. Aerial Photo: Rood Dog Video Productions

The $3.69-Million West Main and Major project location is pictured. The project also includes ADA on curbs, gutters, valley pans and sidewalks from North First Street West to Hill Street at the West end of the Central Wyoming College campus.

Photo: Rood Dog Video Productions

