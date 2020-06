According to radio reports Sunday morning, an ultra-light aircraft crashed into Frye Lake in the Shoshone National Forest early Sunday Morning. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, which is off of the Loop Road, Forest Road 400, above Lander.

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told Wyotoday.com this morning that additional details of the incident would be released this morning. Condition of the people on board is not known.

The story will be updated when the Sheriff’s Office makes its news release.