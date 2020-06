The Torrington Tigers raced to the championship of the Roy Peck American Legion Baseball Tournament in Riverton over the weekend. Torrington defeated Evanston in the final Sunday night.

First Day

Evanston 5, Torrington 4

Riverton 5, Severance CO 2

Torrington 7, Severance CO 3

Evanston 4, Riverton 3

Second Day

Severance, CO 15, Evanston 5

Torrington 5, Riverton 3 (9 innings)

Severance CO 8, Riverton 6 (third place)

Torrington 4, Evanston 3 (championship)