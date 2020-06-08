One Dead in Ultra-Lite air- craft crash into Frye Lake

One man was killed and another seriously injured Sunday morning around 8:32 a.m. when the Ultra-Lite Aircraft they were in, identified as a Kitfox” nosedived into Frye Lake just off the Loop Road South of Lander. The craft was partially submerged.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, the pilot, identified as Scott Fitzgerald of Port Angeles, Washington, was able to escape the wreckage and was assisted to shore by nearby campers. The passenger, however, identified only as a 33-year-old Lander Man, was killed in crash.

Fitzgerald was transported by ambulance to SageWest Health Care Hospital in Lander and then flown by air ambulance to an out-of-state hospital for specialized treatment. Fitzgerald’s condition is unknown at this time.

Fremont County Search and Rescue members along with members of the Fremont County Fire Protection District, were able to extricate the deceased man from the plane. The aircraft was subsequently removed to the shore of the lake.

Witnesses to the crash described the plane as flying low and wobbling before it plunged into the lake. Witnesses described the plane as striking the water and then almost immediately catching fire. According to the Sheriff’s report, the portion of the aircraft that was above the water sustained significant fire damage.

The cause of the crash is unknown at and an investigation is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Shoshone National Forest Rangers.