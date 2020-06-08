Nov 14, 1950 – May 29, 2020

Cassie Oldman, 69, of Riverton passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A wake was held at 7:00 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. The graveside was held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 02, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Cassie Marlene Arthur was born on November 14, 1950 in Riverton, WY to William Arthur, Jr. and Mary Elsie (Blackburn) Arthur. She lived most of her life in Riverton, WY but had also lived in Salt Lake City, UT, Idaho Falls, ID, and Ogden, UT.

Cassie was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

On February 1, 1982 she married Virgil Thomas Oldman in Casper, WY.

Her full time job was loving and taking care of all the children. Each grandchild has special memories and unforgettable relationships with their Grandma Cassie.

She loved to go on adventures to garage sales, thrift shops, and Walmart. She was always on the lookout for something her family or her community needed. She loved to listen to her oldies and just hang out with all those she loved and those that loved her. She would go to every concert that was in town no matter what she was going to.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil Oldman; sons, George (Chester) Arthur, Douglas Arthur, Lloyd Oldman, Ernes (Barnes) Oldman, Talon Oldman, Larry Oldman, and Stephen (Buzzy) Oldman; daughters, Lisa Arthur and Theresa Oldman; brothers, William Arthur, Jr., Darrell Arthur, Jojo Arthur, Stewart Arthur, Melvin Joseph Arthur, George Martin Arthur, Sr., and Allen James Arthur; sisters, Mary Arthur, Ruth Arthur, Lizzy Duran, Julia Apodaca, Darlene Arthur, Alese Arthur, and Syrene Arthur; twenty-two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Arthur, Jr. and Mary Arthur.

