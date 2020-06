Here are the latest Coronavirus case numbers for Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie Counties and the State of Wyoming as of Monday Morning.

Fremont: 263 lab confirmed cases with 32 probable. Eight deaths; Recovered cases total 196

Hot Springs: 8 confirmed cases, 4 probable, 0 deaths; 11 recovered

Washakie: 34 confirmed cases, 5 probable, 3 deaths, 20 recovered

Wyoming:

734 – laboratory-confirmed cases

213 – probable cases in Wyoming

17 – COVID-19 related deaths

577 Recovered Cases statewide