Buffalo H.S. Principal to be Assistant Superintendent in Riverton

Tyler Jordan is the choice for RMS Assistant Principal

Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan is recommending Jodi Ibach to be Fremont County School District #25’s new Assistant Superintendent for the 2020/2021 School year.

The Riverton School Board will act on the recommendation at its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Central Office.

According to Andre-Flanagan’s recommendation, “Jodi has 13 years of experience teaching Special Education at the Elementary and High School levels. She was also a teacher and then the Director of a Virtual Academy for three years, and most recently was the High School Principal at Johnson County School District #1 (Buffalo, WY). In her previous positions, Jodi has been instrumental in several of the initiatives that Fremont #25 is utilizing. She’s also been very involved in the Federal and State grant activities including writing grants, compliance with the parameters and oversight of the use of and expenditures from those grants.”

According to the agenda, Jodi had the unanimous support of the interview committee.

Additionally, a district interview team is recommending the Board offer a contract to Tyler Jordan as an Riverton Middle School Assistant Principal.

According to the agenda for the meeting, “Tyler Jordan joined FCSD #25 in August 2001 as a High School Social Studies teacher, his position was reduced at that time due to budget issues. He then taught at FCSD #6 for seven years. He returned to our district as a Middle School Science teacher in August 2008. Tyler earned his Administrator credential in 2012 and has served as a “backup” administrator throughout the years and, as a result of that, has been involved in a wide variety of administrator functions and duties. He has also been the summer school administrator for the Middle School. Mr. Jordan was the unanimous first choice of the interview committee.”

