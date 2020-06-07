It’s winter again tonight

After today’s thunderstorms, snow and much colder temperatures will arrive across Western Wyoming according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect.

• Expect slick roads and reduced visibility.

• If recreating outside be prepared for winter conditions.

For the Wind River Basin:

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.