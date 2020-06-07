Breaking News

It’s winter again tonight

Article Updated: June 7, 2020
Weather system producing rain. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

After today’s thunderstorms, snow and much colder temperatures will arrive across Western Wyoming according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect.

• Expect slick roads and reduced visibility.

• If recreating outside be prepared for winter conditions.

For the Wind River Basin:

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then isolated showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

