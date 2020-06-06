Breaking News

Riverton 1997 Tornado Anniversary Today

June 6, 2020
The 1997 Riverton Tornado out on the Gas Hills Road. Photo by Wyoming State Journal, Lander

On this date in 1997, an F1 tornado touched down about five miles southeast of Riverton near the Gas Hills Road, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office. This tornado only produced damage to a few trees during its two mile path and 40 yard path width.

