Riverton 1997 Tornado Anniversary Today

On this date in 1997, an F1 tornado touched down about five miles southeast of Riverton near the Gas Hills Road, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office. This tornado only produced damage to a few trees during its two mile path and 40 yard path width.
