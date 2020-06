The funeral procession for former law enforcement officer and firefighter Larry David, 84, who passed this last week was held this afternoon in Riverton.

The procession proceeded to the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department’s Training Facility on College View Drive across from SageWest Health Care Hospital. Formal Firefighter ceremonies were held there under two large U.S. flags held aloft by ladder trucks from the Riverton and Lander Fire Departments.

WyoToday.com photos by Ernie Over.