Kiwanis Drive By Fishing Event drew hundreds

There were two lines of traffic Friday evening in the parking lot at Riverton City Hall for the Riverton Kiwanis Club’s “Drive By” fishing event. Due to Coronavirus precautions, the clubs annual Hooked On Fishing day at the Rendezvous Ponds was cancelled. Instead, the club decided to honor the spirit of the event and still hand out goodie bags to kids who were driven to the event by their parents or guardians.

Wyoming Game and Fish Warden Mitch Renteria was there as well, helping with the handouts and answering questions about fishing.

The event was schedule to begin at 6:30 p.m., but there were some early comers and the club was ready.

