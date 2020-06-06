Big Turnout for George Floyd Memorial Friday in Lander

A memorial and peaceful gathering and march in the memory of George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis, was held Friday evening in Lander before hundreds of participants. Crowd estimates varied between 200 and 300 people.

George Floyd

The demonstration at Centennial Park on Main Street culminated in an 8:46 second moment of silence, the amount of time a now former Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck, killing him. There were speeches from community members from the Wind River Indian Reservation Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes.

The large group also displayed a number of signs protesting Floyd’s death and proclaiming that Black Lives Matter and that called for an end to police brutality to people of color.

This past Monday evening, a crowd estimated at 200 people gathered at Riverton City Park in a similar memorial that culminated in those participating lining Federal Boulevard on the west side of the park with signs and banners proclaiming Black Lives Matter.