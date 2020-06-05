They’re Back…

The first phase of a seven-phase plan to bring student-athletes back to the University of Wyoming campus began on Monday.

In Phase I approximately 80 student-athletes returned to campus, including a portion of the football team and segments of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. They are currently quarantining and will be tested today. They will come out of quarantine on June 14, at which time they may participate in voluntary workouts and athletic activities.

Phase II will begin June 15, with approximately 80 more student-athletes returning. The seven total phases in the return process will happen almost every two weeks and are voluntary.