George Floyd Memorial tonight in Lander

A memorial and peaceful gathering and march in the memory of George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis, will be held this evening in Lander.

Promoters said the event begins at 6 p.m. “for a demonstration on Main Street culminating in a silent action, words from community members, and action steps that we as Fremont County and Wind River Indian Reservation residents can take to actively combat white supremacy, racism and end police brutality.”

The event will begin at Centennial Park (corner of 2nd and Main St.) to discuss the format and expectations of this action and vigil. “From 6:15 to 6:45 we will line up on both sides of Main Street between 2nd and 3rd street. At this time we will hold signs supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement [Movement for Black Lives] and express solidarity with demonstrations in Minneapolis, MN and Nationwide,” organizers posted on Facebook

“At 6:45 p.m., we will walk together to the Jaycee Park/Bandshell area. We will sit in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to protest and mourn the murder of George Floyd, and then we will open a microphone for reflections from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color members of our community, and share action steps with all participants for combating racism in Lander and Fremont County.”

In keeping with Covid-19 precautions, those participating are asked to wear a mask to protect public health, keep social distanced, bring hand sanitizer, water to drink plus candles and signs for the vigil.

This past Monday evening, a crowd estimated at 200 people gathered at Riverton City Park in a similar memorial that culminated in those participating lining Federal Boulevard on the west side of the park with signs and banners proclaiming Black Lives Matter.