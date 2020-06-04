Sep 15, 1988 – Jun 1, 2020

Graveside services for Shado Dale “Dookie” Duran, 31, at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A wake will be held the evening of Thursday, June 4th at the family home, 32 C’Hair Lane.

Mr. Duran passed away on June 1, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Shado was born on September 15, 1988, in Riverton, Wyoming, son of Claude Lee Duran, Sr. and Mary Francis C’Hair Duran. He was raised by his mom, Rochelle C’Hair. He graduated from Choices High School. Shado moved to New Mexico when he was young, then in 2010 moved to Casper before moving back to Arapahoe in 2011, where he made his home.

He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, helping his Dad around the house, joking around and loved being goofy with his daughter, Jaelynn.

Darla Knuth and Gary Nez were his special friends who never gave up on him, who always saw the good in him and knew he could do better. Dookie was a very forgiving person, always wanting to make amends when he was in the wrong. He always knew where home was and where he wanted to be – C’Hair Lane with his Dad.

Survivors include his Dad, Claude Duran, Sr.; Mom, Rochelle C’Hair; companion, Rosetta Antelope; daughters, Jaelynn F. Duran, Mary Duran, Amaura Duran; sons; Neil Dakotah Duran, Jayro and Shayden White Antelope, Lamar “Jr. Buggz” Duran, LaDanian “Danny” SunRhodes; brothers, Claude “CJ” Duran, Jr., Lamar Duran, Sr., Norman Ybarra , Tomas Ybarra, Jr., Cassey Tindall, Julian Hubbard, Sr., Raymond Antelope, Jr., Dennison Antelope, Virgil Monroe, Verdale Duran, Eric Underwood, Delmer Duran, Jr., Mark C’Hair, Josh Moss, Jay Moss, John Moss, Jr., Norman C’Hair, Cam Fasthorse, Medrick Moss, Jr., Dominic Duran, Emilio Martinez, Tye and Charlie, Jordan Topher C’Hair, Jon C’Hair, John Barrientez; sisters, Amelia Stepetin, Sophie C’Hair, Jolene Hubbard, Marilyn C’Hair, Morietta Duran, Rachel Antelope, Michaela Duran, Theda Monroe, Erin Duran, Caroline Schamber, Mercedes Duran, Shy C’Hair, Makayla Oldman, Ronda Behan; mother-in-law, Felicia Bearing; aunts, Vera C’Hair, Rose Marie C’Hair, Julie Quiver Whiteman, Shag Bell, Lenora Wilkins, Sadie Bell, Emma Moss, Judy Duran, Tiny Monroe and Tweet Pingree; uncles, Michael Duran, Gary C’Hair, Mitchell “Vicki” C’Hair, John C’Hair, Jr., Jude C’Hair, Porky C’Hair, Joe Wilkins; nephews, Claude “Trey” Duran, III, Kenneth “Tre” Redfield, Gentry and Cat Redfield, Russell C’Hair, Antonio and Alana Divers, Isaih, Josiah, Nemo, Zeke and Gavin Divers, Christian Iceman, Xavier and Kalista Hubbard, Julian Hubbard, Jr., Stephan Hubbard, Jesse Ybarra, Tomas Ybarra, III, Wyatt SunRhodes, Cyrus Tindall, Chili’o Antelope, Joe Felix Antelope; nieces, Xiana Hubbard, Singing Rayne Antelope, Brandi Moss, Somaya Duran, Raquelle Duran, Kenlin Redfield, Rochelle Stepetin. Broz from the dirty curry family and friends. We apologize if we forgot anyone he just had a big family.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Mary C’Hair Duran, grandparents, John and Nina C’Hair, Stephen and Ida Duran; aunts, Rose Moss, Bird Duran, Joyce Duran, Joanne Monroe, Estelle SunRhodes, Janie Duran and Arlene Bell; brothers, Neil C’Hair and Dakota Duran, Mitchell P. Moss Mitchell J. C’Hair, Jr., Leo Monroe, Michael “Little Mike” Duran; sisters, Leandra Duran, Reva SunRhodes, Johnna Moss, Trina Dullknife, Kim Evening; uncles, Medrick Moss, Sr., Delmer Duran. Sr, Tomas Ybarra, Sr., Stephen Duran, Jr.; nephew, Bradley Moss

