Jordan Lynn Wahtomy, 26, of Ethete, WY died on May 31, 2020. A Private Family Graveside Service has been held.

She was born on August 13, 1993 to Dwayne Wahtomy Jr. and Roberta Jane Spoonhunter in Pocatello, Idaho.

Jordan enjoyed spending time with her daughter Nellie, & nephew Luke. She also enjoyed playing PlayStation, doing word search puzzles, listening to music, watching videos, taking pictures with Nellie and Luke, but most of all being their momma. She was continuing her education through CWC. Family was her biggest priority. She was very organized, happy, and proud to be Nellie’s mother. She was always a very loving, caring and compassionate person!

Jordan is survived by her mother Roberta J. Spoonhunter; father Dwayne Wahtomy Jr.; daughter, Nellie Chenoa Whiteplume; nephew, Luke Andreas Spoonhunter; grandmothers, Winona Whiteplume, Mary Chase Alone, Sandra Rose Brown; sisters, Kylee Wahtomy, Chelsea and Lori Spoonhunter, Ora Mae Wahtomy; brothers, Robert Bobby Joe, James, Justin, Vern I. Jr., Chief Joseph Spoonhunter, John Carpenter, Dwayne Wahtomy III, Jake Wahtomy, all her sibling on her dads side; uncles, Vern I. Spoonhunter Sr., Lyle Spoonhunter, Robert Armour, Ambrose Wahtomy, Stanley Jack Jr.; aunts, Dora Spoonhunter, Caroline Reyes, Alma Wahtomy, Susan Jack, and Sarah Jack.

Jordan is preceded in death by great-grandparents Robert & Adeline Armour; grandparents, Robert (Tommy) & Linda Armour, Robert Joe Spoonhunter, Douglas Whiteplume; sister, Marisa Chenoa Spoonhunter, Callie Wahtomy; and grandfather, Dwayne Wahtomy Sr..

