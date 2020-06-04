Aug 4, 2018 – Jun 1, 2020

Jordan Haze Chingman left his loving family in Ethete, WY, on June 1, 2020. He was 22 months old. A Wake will be on 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 552 Ethete Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at 552 Ethete Road. Burial will be at Chief Washakie Cemetery, Fort Washakie, WY.

Jordan was born on August 4, 2018 in Sheridan, WY; to Brittney RockAbove and Matthew Chingman.

Jordan was a playful, loving spirit with a love of the outdoors, playing in the swimming pool, exploring, dancing, eating all day, listening to music, hugs, fishing, and terrorizing everybody but mostly his sisters.

He was enrolled in the Northern Arapaho Tribe, he was also Crow, Shoshone, & Meskwaki.

He leaves behind his parents, Brittney RockAbove and Matthew Chingman; Sisters, Avon Chingman, Everleigh Chingman, Jazlene RockAbove, and Ja’taiya Thompson; Brother, Isaac Frankson; Uncles, Joseph Chingman, Jason (Sheyenne) Armajo, Jeremy Wyles, Zachary (Aleada) Wyles, Curtis YoungBear, Jace Jefferson; Aunts, Lyric Chingman, Deidra Armajo, Echo Armajo, Kayleigh Friday, Marybelle Armajo, Ahnoong Xaivong, Sitara Xaivong, Suriya YoungBear; Grandparents, Keva YoungBear, Ken Wyles, Michael Chingman, Gary Chingman, Jr., Patty Hereford, Clarissa Vierra, Desiree RockAbove; Great Grandparents, Arleigh and Karlene Armajo, Karen and Gary Chingman, Della Sage, Joleen Quiver, Alison Sage Jr. Dake Frazier, Anna and Lydell Whiteplume, Gale (Frazier) RockAbove; and many family members too numerous to mention. Please accept the family’s apologies for those that were not listed.

He was preceded in death by Grandfather, Floyd Chingman; Great Greatgrandmother, Audrey Sage; Great Greatgrandmother, Josephine YoungBear; Great Grandmothers, Virjama Yellowtail & Harriet Don’t Mix.

