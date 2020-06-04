Breaking News

Fire Conditions Prime today

News Director
Article Updated: June 4, 2020
Comments Off on Fire Conditions Prime today
Residents planning a controlled burn should avoid highway rights-of-way or be liable for damage caused. High temperatures, low humidities and wind all create wildland fire danger today in Fremont County. Wyotoday.com Photo by Ernie Over

A combination of warm to hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds will bring elevated fire conditions again this afternoon across portions of central and southern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Post navigation

Posted in: