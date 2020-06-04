Courthouse opens to Public; Courts, however, still closed

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday lifted the limitations on the number of people who can conduct business at the courthouse at one time. Effective yesterday, the building is again open to the public, but customers are continued to be required to adhere to social distancing signs and limit their business to one customer only whenever possible.

The courthouse reopening was announced in a news release.

Drop boxes will still be available and the public is encouraged to continue using them. Customers are also reminded that the court section of the courthouse remains closed until further notice by order of the Wyoming Supreme Court.