WRRN & WyoToday.com Win Station of The Year & Best Digital News!

Wind River Radio and WyoToday.com are proud and humbled to be chosen as Wyoming’s Radio Station of The Year for the second year in a row, and honored to received an award for Best Digital News For WyoToday! The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters yearly convention was cancelled due to COVID-19, and was conducted virtually this afternoon. The station of the year award is based on community service, event coverage, fundraising, news, and on-air production. We also received awards for Best Sports and Best Single Commercial! The communities we serve deserve every bit as much credit, we’re proud to be a part of Wyoming — Fremont , Hot Springs, and Washakie county.



You can view the video (taken on a hidden camera) of our team finding out the news below! Our GM and Office Manager had a heads up and brought a few things to celebrate. Thank you to all of our incredible sponsors, community members, listeners, and readers!



