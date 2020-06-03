Two down for Autopsy today, Verdict in on Shooting death

Fremont County Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie today said two recent deaths are still under investigation, and that bodies of the two deceased individuals are now in Fort Collins for autopsy.

Ivie identified the two as a 31-year-old male who was found deceased on East Monroe Avenue and an apparent drowning victim. There was no additional information released on either case until investigations are completed and toxicology tests are returned.

The coroner’s office has also released a verdict and case docket in the case of 56-year-old James A. Hinman, who died on April 17th after barricading himself in his home and shot at police responding to a hit-and-run traffic incident. Police returned fire, and according to the docket, he died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The manner of death was ruled as Homicide, but only in the sense that his death was caused by another person and that it was not criminal in nature.

The Relevant Toxicology report indicated Hinman’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.184 percent, well over the legal limit for a person to be intoxicated, which is 0.08 percent.

The coroner’s report indicated Hinman died at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper after receiving initial treatment at SageWest Health Center in Riverton.

The stand-off resulted in the area around Hinman’s home on Aspen Avenue being evacuated for many hours. The Casper Police Department’s Special Operations Team was called in to assist local law enforcement with their armored vehicle.