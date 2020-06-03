Rocking the Winds Charity Event Cancelled in Dubois

Dubois — The 10th annual Rocking the Winds Charity Event that was scheduled for 31 July to 2 August 2020 has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 virus according to the Dubois Chamber of Commerce.

While Governor Mark Gordon has given the Okay for small gatherings within Wyoming, our disabled veterans and many of our out-of-state/out-of-country guests are considered to be susceptible/vulnerable/high-risk due to underlying health or medical issues.

As Fremont county is carrying the brunt of the COVID-19 cases within Wyoming, it is our duty and responsibility to protect those that we are celebrating each year…our US Special Operations veterans. Our 10th anniversary charity event will be rescheduled for the following summer, 2021.

We will still be conducting our annual Warriors in the Winds climb of Gannett Peak on 3 August for our combat wounded Special Operations warriors; Green Berets, SEALs, Rangers, Delta Force and Marine Recon.