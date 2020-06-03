Lander’s 4th of July events postponed until 2021; Fireworks will still happen

After careful consultation with City of Lander leadership and state and county health officials, the Lander Pioneer Days Parade Committee and the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association, have made the difficult decision to postpone the 126th annual Lander Pioneer Days Pageant of the Old West 4th of July Parade and Rodeo until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other favorite Lander 4th of July events that have been postponed to 2021 include the Senior Center Pancake Breakfast and Challenge for Charities Half Marathon.

In lieu of the regular Fourth of July Buffalo BBQ, the Lander

Rotary Club will be selling buffalo burgers and brats for backyard Buffalo BBQs. The Rotary Club will be encouraging purchasers to buy for their own BBQs and also sponsor the costs of the brats and burgers for families in need. The “sponsored” meat will be donated to local food banks. All the money raised will be spent on service projects in Lander. . Watch for more information on how to purchase on the Lander Rotary Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryLander/

Flying Phoenix Fireworks and the Lander Rural Fire Department will host the amazing firework display on the night of the 4th of July. The Parade and Rodeo Committees, Holy Rosary Catholic Church Youth Group, and the Lander Recreation Board have committed to sponsoring this Patriotic display. If you, your business, or organization would like to help sponsor the fireworks display, donations can be mailed to the Parade Committee at PO Box 145, Lander, WY 82520.

The health and safety of all of our Fremont County residents and guests is of the utmost importance. For more information on how these decisions were reached, please reference the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control, the Wyoming Department of Health, and the Fremont County Recovery Plan.

These incredibly difficult decisions were not made lightly. The organizations have full intent to come back roaring for July 4th, 2021, but we cannot do it alone. We are small groups of volunteers working hard year after year to sponsor the events which have become a part of the heart and soul of this great community. We can use your help. Make some time to volunteer on a committee or in one of our great service organizations to help Lander and Fremont County continue to be special.

Signed,

Lander Pioneer Days Parade Committee; Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association; Lander Senior Center; Lander Rotary Club; and Holy Rosary Catholic Church Youth Group

