Domestic Abuse complaint lodged in Shoshoni

Article Updated: June 3, 2020
The Shoshoni Police Department received two calls for service on Tuesday. One of the calls was for a vehicle identification number check and the other was for a domestic abuse complaint at 4:17 p.m. at an address on Maple Street.

