Cash stolen; ATV Missing; Fraud; Car Theft and more

Riverton Police responded to 55 calls for service on Tuesday. Items from the call log included:

The theft of $800 from an office in the Riverton area was reported Tuesday at 10:31 a.m. A report was pending.

A six-wheeler ATV was reported stolen on Monday night and was found missing Tuesday morning from the 500 block of South Federal.

A resident on Edith Street reported losing $375 in a fraudulent Apple Watch scheme.

Another dog was locked in a vehicle with the temperature outside at 81 degrees while it was much hotter inside the vehicle, which was parked at Walmart. The reporting party said the vehicle had been parked there for over an hour with only a window cracked. A report is pending.

An alleged drunk driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash at North 6th East and East Main. A report on that incident is pending.

The theft of a gold colored Mercury Sable from the 715 block of Eagle Drive was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday

A sexual assault was reported just past 8 p.m. in the Riverton Area. The incident is under active investigation.

Arrests/Citations

Treyvale Bigmedicine, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Lisa Molash, 58,Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charles Potter, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Paul Bell, 58, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

Bernadette C’Bearing, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangerment.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.