Bad Checks Passed; Injured Horse; Three Fire Calls

There were no arrests reported by deputies in the past 24 hours.



From the call blotter:

The Fremont County Treasurer’s Office reported receiving a number of bad checks for property tax payments.

A report of child abuse was received from an address on North 8th West in riverton.

A report was received of a horse caught in a fence that was injured and bleeding. The report came in from the 11000 block of Highway 789.

A Dodge pickup got stuck in a ditch and called for help. The vehicle was towed from the ditch and the three juveniles inside the truck were released their parents.

Fire calls included two alarms for a vehicle fire on the Sand Draw Road and an outside fire at milepost 126 of Highway 789.