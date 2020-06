All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Items of note from the call log include:

There were two calls for the county coroner on Monday. One for a drowning and one for an stab/gunshot. The locations were redacted from the call blotter and calls to authorities have not yet been received.

A reported stabbing in the Riverton area was reported to be accidental and not the result of an assault after an initial investigation. Deputies will continue to follow-up the case.