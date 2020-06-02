Thefts; Tagging; Vandalism; Four Arrests Reported

The Loaf ‘N Jug store reported a man fled the store with two bottles of alcohol. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Two guests at a Lander motel on McFarlane Drive reported upon checking out that they were both Covid-19 positive and suggested the motel shut down. Police advised the motel to contact the Fremont County Public Health Officer for advice.

A tire was slashed on North 6th street and the vandal did not take the knife which was lodged inside the tire. The incident is under investigation.

Police received a complaint of neighbors shooting air soft guns and banging pots and pans to try and get some turkey vultures to leave a tree in the neighborhood. There was no violation of law found.

A party who put up a tent with sleeping bags inside at Lander City Park, where camping is allowed, returned to find it gone. There are no suspects.

A wall was tagged with spray paint near the South Second Street Bridge. A crew of volunteers from the United Methodist Church of Lander later used a donated power washer to clean the wall.

A second vandalism tagging with spray paint was reported at North Park.

Arrests/Citations

Tianna Armour, 29, Arapahoe, Cited for Huffing Hair Spray at the McDonalds Restaurant where she had locked herself in the women’s restroom for some four hours and refused to come out.

Michael Ryan Kendall Jr., 39, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

William Keith, 36, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Interference and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 16-year-old male was cited for assault and property damage after throwing a knife through a window at a home on Adams Street and trying to fight another teen inside.

Evander Eagleroad, 28, Shoshoni, Arrested. Trespassing and Peace Disturbance.

Reginald Trosper, 26, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.